Demand for Prestwick Airport's links with US military to end over Trump 'corruption allegation'

Prestwick airport's relationship with the US military should be suspended or the Scottish Government risks damaging Scotland's international reputation, it was claimed in Holyrood today.

Scottish Greens co-leader, Patrick Harvie said an investigation by a US Congressional committee into President Donald Trump's potential conflict of interest over military spending at Prestwick and his Turnberry golf resort, could see Scotland's "good international name dragged into a corruption allegation".

Congress' Oversight and Reform Committee says expenditure at Prestwick airport has "increased substantially" since Mr Trump came into office and has alleged that military personnel have been offered "cut-price rooms" and free rounds of golf at the Trump Turnberry resort.

A recent Scotsman investigation detailed how Prestwick's parent company has received more than £9.02m for 644 orders to refuel US Armed Forces aircraft between October 2017 and March this year. And in the six months since, a further slew of refuelling orders netted Prestwick a further £4.8m.

The deal with the US Defence Logistics Agency (DLA), which manages the global supply chain for the US Army, Air Force, and Navy, is by far the airport's single biggest revenue stream.

The Congress committee has now demanded access to all communications between the US Department of Defense and Trump Turnberry, as well as any related financial records. Its letter to the US defence secertary stated: "Given the president's continued financial stake in his Scotland golf courses, these reports raise questions about the president's potential receipt of US or foreign government emoluments in violation of the US Constitution and raise other serious conflict of interest concerns."

Today, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Michael Matheson, was quizzed by MSPs about the Scottish Government's knowledge of the links between publicly-owned Prestwick Airport and Trump Turnberry.

Asking Mr Matheson if it was time to "suspend" the relationship until the American investigation is concluded, Mr Harvie said: “Controversy around the use of Prestwick by the American military has been long-standing, including extraordinary rendition flights and active military missions. Scottish Greens have repeatedly raised this in Parliament.



“The fact its use is now being investigated by US Congress risks Scotland’s reputation being dragged into a corruption allegation. We should not stand by as Scotland’s good name is tarnished by association with the toxic Trump brand."

But Mr Matheson said: "It's entirely a matter for Congress and US authorities to conduct any investigation they see as appropriate. The arrangement that Prestwick Airport has in place is to arrange accommodation as and when requested and they have 13 different hotels to provide that facility."

Pressed further, by Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles, he added: "It's important to make clear that Prestwick, like all other airports providng fixed base operations, arranges overnight accommodation for aircrew when asked to do so. It uses a list of 13 hotels, some of which pay Prestwick commission. Turnberry is only booked if other hotels are unavailable or customers specifically request it.

"There is no commercial relationship between Prestwick and Turnberry. It does not benefit from commission or in any other way from booking Turnberry and customers settle their own accounts directly with the hotel."

Mr Matheson said that the airport operates "at arms length" from the Scottish Government, and said all information on "revenue streams is made available in annual accounts which are available online and laid in Parliament."

But he added: "To protect the commercial interests of the business, information on revenue is not broken down by individual customers in the published accounts."

He stressed that the airport's relationship with the US military was in its eighth decade and that it was a growth area. "Since the 1930s it's been used by military for stopovers and refuelling. It's an area where there has been an increase in growth within the work that Glasgow Airport and Prestwick Airport undertake - growth in revenue from refuelling and restovers and that's a refelction of pro-active work which the management team have undertaken."

The Scottish Government bought Prestwick Airport for £1 in 2013 when it was facing closure. It has also given it £40m in loans before putting it up for sale in June.

Asked about the potential sale of the airport, Mr Matheson said the management team was currently assessing bids. Mr Harvie later said the Prestwick site should be "transitioned into a low-carbon alternative, not sold to the highest bidder.”