Demand for ministerial statement as Scottish drugs -support project to be closed

Dundee was dubbed the drugs capital of Scotland.

The call for action comes as it was revealed staff at a vital organisation supporting addicts in Dundee, one of the worst hit places in Scotland for drugs deaths, are being laid off because government funding is ending.

Last week figures showed another grim record total for drugs deaths, with 1339 people dying in 2020, ensuring Scotland retained its place as having the worst drug deaths rate in Europe, and one that is three-and-a-half times higher than England and Wales.

Despite moves by the government to spend £250m over the next five years on services and support, a decision made after the 2019 death toll and the sacking of the former public health minister Joe FitzPatrick, opposition MSPs have demanded more be done in the wake of the latest statistics.

The Scottish Parliament will be recalled on Tuesday for a Covid update from the First Minister, and the Scottish Conservatives are calling for a ministerial statement on the drug death crisis.

Conservative health spokeswoman, Annie Wells, said: “We have called for a ministerial statement because, despite the latest heartbreaking drug statistics, the SNP government has offered no extra support, no new ideas, no new solutions to this crisis.

“The SNP is out of touch with the needs of people on the frontline of this crisis. People in our communities don’t need more warm words and empty platitudes, they need action.

“On Tuesday, we hope the government will have the decency to explain why they are stalling on backing our Right to Recovery Bill proposal, which would guarantee everyone who needs addiction treatment can get it.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that despite the record number of drugs deaths, one vital organisation in Dundee – once dubbed “Scotland’s drug death capital” – is being forced to make staff redundant.

The Sunday Mail reported that 12 workers at Housing First Pathfinder have been served redundancy notices as Scottish Government funding is ending in September.

The scheme had been championed by Nicola Sturgeon when she announced £6.5m funding in 2018, claiming it was “key” to helping people with “complex needs” rebuild their lives. It gives rough sleepers, many of whom have severe addiction issues, a home and access to drug, alcohol and mental health care services.

It was reported that four existing council housing staff have been told to take over the roles in an effort to “mainstream” the service.

Labour MSP Michael Marra, a former Dundee councillor, said: “As Scotland’s drug death figures reach the highest ever, with Dundee as the epicentre, it is unfathomable that vital support services are being cut. These lifeline services are key to rehabilitation and ensuring those in recovery are supported.

“The First Minister must intervene to save this programme, which she herself championed.”

The Scottish Government said: “We have been fully assured by Dundee City Council that Housing First will continue.”

Dundee City Council said the service was being “mainstreamed following the planned ending of the Housing First Pathfinder programme on September 30, 2021.”

