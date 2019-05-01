Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson sacked over Huawei leak

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has been sacked by Theresa May over a leak of details from a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC).

In a letter to Mr Williamson, the Prime Minister said a leak inquiry had found "compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure".

The probe was triggered after a newspaper published details of a meeting of the NSC that discussed whether to allow Chinese telecoms company Huawei to take part in delivery of the UK 5G data network.

More follows...