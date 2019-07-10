David Mundell: UK Government devolution review 'will strengthen the Union'

A review of how the UK Government is structured will help strengthen the Union, Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said.

Mr Mundell said the review, announced by Prime Minister Theresa May last week in Stirling, will look to build on the bonds holding the United Kingdom together.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously dismissed the review as a "desperate act" from Mrs May, who will soon be succeeded at Number 10 by either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt.

Led by former Scotland Office minister Andrew Dunlop, the review will start in July and is expected to conclude in the autumn, with a report submitted to the-then Prime Minister.

Speaking ahead of an appearance at Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Mr Mundell said: "I am very pleased the Prime Minister has appointed Andrew Dunlop to conduct a thorough review of how the UK Government supports the Union in all of its work.

"The UK Government will work constantly and whole-heartedly to strengthen the Union, and build on the bonds which hold our Union together. But let me be clear, the devolution settlement is not up for renegotiation. This is not a review of devolution.

"I believe - following the 2016 Scotland Act and the huge transfer of tax and welfare powers it delivered - the present devolution settlement strikes a good balance of powers for Holyrood, while Scotland benefits from being part of a strong United Kingdom. We have no plans to make changes to that settlement.

"The new review will ask the question 'Is the UK Government doing all it can to strengthen the Union?'.

"It is in all our interests that it does."

SNP MSP George Adam said: "Far from strengthening the Union, the Tories' actions are weakening it by the day.

"With their arrogant and dismissive behaviour towards Scotland they have destroyed any notion of a respect agenda and shredded their own claims that the Union is in any meaningful way a partnership of equals.

"Appointing one of the architects of Margaret Thatcher's hated poll tax to head a so-called 'review' of devolution will not change that - and any attempt at a further Tory power grab over Holyrood will be firmly resisted.

"With support for independence and for an independence referendum on the rise, this is simply more evidence that the Tories are running scared of the verdict of the people of Scotland."