David Mundell sacked as Secretary of State for Scotland

David Mundell said he was “disappointed but not surprised” after he was sacked as Secretary of State for Scotland tonight just hours after Boris Johnson arrived at No 10 to begin his premiership.

The MP was one of the longest serving ministers at Westminster, having been appointed following the 2015 general election, but his experience as a high-profile supporter of the Union counted for little as the new Tory leader stamped his authority with a sweeping cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Mundell had been roundly criticised by opposition parties on Tuesday after he opted not to follow the example of several of his cabinet colleagues by resigning before Mr Johnson entered Downing Street.

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson had this week urged the new prime minister to retain Mr Mundell’s services in London.

She paid tribute to the former Scottish secretary last night, describing him as a “trusted advisor and committed Unionist” whose work had helped two prime ministers.

She added: “He’s often been a calming influence through the most turbulent times.”

David Mundell MP. Picture: PA

Mr Mundell said he would “of course” support the new Government. He added: “As I said to the prime minister this afternoon I will also hold him to account on his commitments to the Union.”

The shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, Lesley Laird, said: “Instead of departing with dignity David Mundell has been kicked out of the Cabinet by Boris Johnson.

“David Mundell’s time in the Scotland Office will be remembered for his spineless failure to stand up for our country’s interests instead of his party’s.

“The only job he cared about saving was his own, and in the end he couldn’t even manage that.”