David Mundell: Coming out was the hardest things I’ve done

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said that coming out as gay was “one of the most difficult things I’ve done”, ahead of an event marking LGBT History Month.

Mr Mundell will host a reception in Edinburgh on Thursday to celebrate the work of LGBT campaigners and organisations supporting the community in Scotland.

The MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale said: “Coming out was one of the most difficult things I have done, but also one of the most important. I was overwhelmed by the support I received from friends, family and colleagues. Everyone should feel able to live their lives as they wish, in safety and confidence, without fear of judgment or discrimination.

“We have come a huge way in better rights for our LGBT communities, and LGBT History Month is a valuable reminder of those hard-won achievements. But we still have more to do to build a wholly inclusive and accepting society.”

He came out three years ago.