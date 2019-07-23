David Mundell branded ‘shameless’ over refusal to quit Johnson cabinet

Scottish secretary David Mundell appears ready to stay in his post under Boris Johnson's Premiership - despite having previously warned of the damage of a No Deal Brexit north of the border.

He was branded "shameless" by opponents for refusing to stand down over the issue.

Mundell had previously said a No Deal would fuel nationalism and hit the Scots economy. But Johnson warned cabinet ministers during the election hustings they must commit to Brexit, including "No Deal" as a last resort.

READ MORE: Sturgeon demands Scottish independence referendum after Johnson victory

It emerged today that Mr Johnson was ready to keep Mundell in post as he valued his knowledge of Scotland.

And Mr Mundell today tweeted: "I congratulate Boris Johnson on his clear win in the leadership contest.

"Our party must now unite behind the new leader and Prime Minister, so we can get on with the job of delivering Brexit, whilst maintaining a strong United Kingdom." But Nationalist MSP Tommy Sheppard today slammed Mundell over his refusal to quit.

“The shameless Scottish Secretary seems more interested in protecting his job rathe than following the cabinet exodus," he told the Scottish Sun. Scots Tory leader Ruth Davidson, who is known to have a fraught relationship with Mr Johnson, highlighted the need to protect the union after his victory. “I congratulate Boris Johnson on his victory and offer commiserations to Jeremy Hunt," Ms Davidson said. “This was a keenly fought leadership campaign and the Conservative party can be proud of the manner in which it has been conducted.

“Mr Johnson takes over the leadership at an incredibly challenging time for our country, and he has an enormous task ahead of him.

“My priority as Scottish Conservative leader is to ensure that he will deliver for Scotland within the UK, stop Nicola Sturgeon’s efforts to take us back to a second independence referendum, and prevent Jeremy Corbyn from getting to Number 10.”