David Cameron: We cannot rule out a second Brexit referendum

A second Brexit referendum can’t be ruled out, former Prime Minister David Cameron has said in his first major interview since leaving office.

Mr Cameron admitted some people would “never forgive him” for calling the 2016 EU referendum, but said a second vote may be necessary “because we’re stuck”.

The former Prime Minister has given his first interview to the Times newspaper ahead of the publication of his memoire, For The Record, this week.

"Some people will never forgive me for holding a referendum. Others for holding it and losing it," he says in the interview.

"There are, of course, all those people who wanted a referendum and wanted to leave who are glad that a promise was made and a promise was kept."

Mr Cameron says he has “had some robust exchanges” when asked if members of the public shout at him in the street.

He also reveals that on the morning after the EU referendum, he called European leaders and US President Barack Obama to say “sorry” for the result.

The vote left him "hugely depressed", Mr Cameron admits.

The 752-page memoire, which was originally slated for publication last year, will hit the shelves a week before the start of Boris Johnson’s first party conference as Prime Minister.

In the interview, Mr Cameron accuses Mr Johnson and Michael Gove, the leaders of the official Leave campaign in the referendum, of behaving “appallingly” and being dishonest.

"Boris had never argued for leaving the EU, right?” Mr Cameron says. “Michael was a very strong Eurosceptic, but someone whom I'd known as this liberal, compassionate, rational Conservative ended up making arguments about Turkey [joining] and [the UK] being swamped and what have you."

He adds that the two Leave campaign leaders, as well as other Brexiteer Tory MPs like Priti Patel and Penny Mordaunt, "left the truth at home" during the campaign.

"I suppose some people would say all is fair in love and war and political campaigns,” Mr Cameron says. “I thought there were places Conservatives wouldn't go against each other. And they did."

The former Prime Minister is believed to have written the book in a shepherd’s hut worth in his Oxfordshire garden worth £25,000.