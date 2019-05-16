David Cameron to publish ‘For The Record’ memoir later this year

Former prime minister ­David Cameron’s autobiography – titled For The Record – will be published in the autumn, its publisher has said.

The book will be released on 19 September – a month before the 31 October date the European Union has given the government to get a Brexit deal through Parliament.

He will give “for the first time, his perspective on the EU referendum and his views on the future of Britain’s place in the world in the light of Brexit”.

Publisher William Collins tweeted: “We are pleased to announce that @WmCollinsBooks will publish former prime minister David Cameron’s autobiography this autumn.”

A statement added: “He will shed light on the seminal world events of his premiership as well as events at home, from the Olympic Games in 2012 to the Scottish referendum.”

Mr Cameron was reported to have bought a £25,000 shepherd’s hut to write the book in his Oxfordshire garden.

Last month it was reported he had given Prime Minister Theresa May a private understanding he would not publish the book until after Britain had left the European Union.