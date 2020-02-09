Dani Garavelli: There’s cruelty in way women are caught in Derek Mackay crossfire

There’s cruelty behind the fervour with which the focus has been turned from the former finance minister to his colleagues, writes Dani Garavelli.

When junior minister Kate Forbes stood up to present the budget on Thursday, she appeared cool and collected. If she was terrified, as she had every right to be, she hid it well.

Derek Mackay with Nicola Sturgeon, who has been challenged over the speed of her response to damaging revelations. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

As she outlined the Scottish Government’s spending plans, there was no hint of the devastating events that had upended her party and forced her to deliver this speech at just a few hours’ notice.

After it was over, she was applauded by SNP MSPs, but given this lukewarm review in the Sun. “[Forbes] read in the manner of a school prize-giving. Not too fast. Not too slow. Her diction was perfect. But it was just another read-out speech.” And this was her fault, how? Because she didn’t have the foresight to write a customised alternative just in case the Finance Secretary’s career should implode on Budget Day?

Earlier, Nicola Sturgeon was also facing the consequences of Derek Mackay’s wrongdoing. She stood, besieged by microphones, fielding hostile questions on a scandal that was not of her making.

As First Minister and leader of the SNP, it is right and proper she should face scrutiny. But, as journalist Libby Brooks said, watching her surrounded by mostly male reporters, you couldn’t help but feel discomfited. Women are so often left to pick up the pieces from men’s sexual folly – and then criticised for not doing it effectively enough.

Mackay’s decision to send 270 unsolicited messages to a 16-year-old boy has brought distress to many: to the boy himself, obviously; to Mackay’s partner; to his ex-wife and two sons and to his party, which had been bracing itself for difficult headlines, but had not expected them to strike so soon.

Why a successful man – one who was being tipped, by some, as Sturgeon’s successor – would squander it all on a squalid attempt to forge an inappropriate relationship, is the kind of mystery that keeps psychotherapists in business. Was it a story of ego, delusions of invincibility and/or the corrupting nature of power? Or was it an act of self-sabotage?

And where was Mackay’s sense of decency? When the boy told him he was 16, why didn’t he just apologise and back off? The questions run on and on because what the former Finance Secretary did is unfathomable.

The shock, and the sense of personal hurt amongst the party faithful as the story broke on Wednesday night was palpable. The SNP stands on the brink of a trial that, whatever the outcome, will cause pain and division. That trial involves allegations of a sexual nature. Mackay knew all this, and yet he engaged in behaviour that seems designed to bring the party into disrepute.

I do not doubt – as the Sun has claimed – that there were flaws in the way the SNP responded to its story. Contacted at 5.50pm, the First Minister’s official spokesman appears to have asked for the name of the boy and queried the newspaper’s justification for publishing a story about messages that were not “illegal”.

There are no circumstances in which a newspaper should be pushed to reveal the identity of a source, particularly if the source has been on the receiving end of predatory behaviour. And the story was clearly in the public interest.

The statement from Mackay and Sturgeon could also have been better worded. Mackay’s actions were more than “foolish”; they were beyond the pale. Perhaps, he should not have been allowed to resign as sacking him would have prevented him from receiving a £12,000 resettlement grant.

But before we become too critical, let’s think about this in human terms. Firstly, when the SNP received the call, it was incumbent upon it to double check what it was being told. In this instance, the details were as damning as they at first appeared. But it is not unknown for newspapers to hype up stories; a party that rounded on one of its politicians without a full assessment of the circumstances could find itself in a lot of trouble.

As for the length of time it took to announce Mackay’s resignation and suspension from the party: the story was published at 11pm and he was no longer Finance Secretary by 9am. It does not seem unreasonable he should be given time to speak to the people close to him or that there should be a gap between his resignation and the withdrawal of the whip/suspension from the SNP, the former of which has to go through the parliamentary group office bearers.

The party already knows its media operations are in need of overhauling – this is presumably why former Daily Record editor Murray Foote was brought in. His appointment was announced to great fanfare last week and he starts tomorrow. Talk about a baptism of fire.

Yet the bottom line is this: the Sun’s story ran, and Mackay had been relieved of his ministerial role and party membership within 20 hours. Compared with previous scandals in parties, including the SNP, this was pretty speedy; so the intensive scrutinising of timelines has felt gratuitous.

One thing I have come to understand over the past few years is that politics in Scotland, along with many other places, is conducted according to male models of power. Despite ambitions to be more collaborative, Holyrood debates are still adversarial and political behaviour, tribal. Thus the response of Jackson Carlaw was to accuse Sturgeon of being more concerned with PR than with the boy; even as he used the self-same boy to point-score.

The predominantly male press corps is similarly aggressive, with achievement judged on the number and/or importance of the scalps claimed. This can be a positive. There are some scalps, like Mackay’s, that ought to be claimed. The relentlessness required to hold such powerful figures to account is to be applauded. On the other hand, it can feel as if – having tasted blood – the pack is compelled to seek out fresh supplies.

Last week (as with the Mark McDonald affair) there seemed to be a concerted effort to draw Sturgeon into the scandal.

But failing to react as quickly as some reporters demand is hardly on a par with preying on a teenager. Moreover, I like my politics served with a side-dish of empathy. I would prefer political journalists to look at the wider context in which an event is playing out before releasing the dogs.

In life, women are so often held accountable for men’s actions. On Friday night, as I was writing this, Glasgow South East police put out a tweet warning women not to leave their drinks unattended rather than one warning men not to spike them.

Look too at the Harvey Weinstein case: some actresses were castigated for not reporting his assaults; others for schmoozing him at glitzy parties despite his reputation. And yet the responsibility for Weinstein’s behaviour lies only with Weinstein. Just as Mackay’s lies only with Mackay.

This history of deflection is why some women, including me, feel uneasy when we see Sturgeon being interrogated on the handling of such scandals. Though the questions themselves may be legitimate, the zeal with which they are posed seems disproportionate. The ferocity of the attack seems better suited to the man who erred than the leader left to deal with the fallout.

Mackay did what he did in full knowledge of the impact it would have. Let’s stop forcing others to share the blame for the damage he has caused.