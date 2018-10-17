Crackdown on excess parking fees in Scotland

New laws are to be introduced in Scotland which will end excessive parking fees dished out by private parking operators.

Measures will be introduced in the Scottish Government’s forthcoming Transport Bill which are expected to see charges capped, possibly at around the £60 level. The overhaul of the system could also see a new independent regime introduced to deal with disputes over penalties. It comes after some drivers faced exorbitant charges of £180.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser had published a members’ bill last year which would have proposed a £60 cap, but has now dropped this after assurances from transport minister Michael Matheson that such demands would be met in the new Bill.

He said: “Cleaning up the rules, creating uniform conditions, maximum penalties and an independent appeals service has the support of the Scottish Government. The Transport Bill offers the quickest route to seeing these plans become reality. Ultimately what matters most getting the best deal for parkers.”

The number of private parking firms has increased over the past decade.