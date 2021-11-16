Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon quips Douglas Ross is a 'charmer', but there's no love lost

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's decision to half-announce-but-not-for-definite the expansion of the vaccine passport scheme really did not please anyone.

To be fair, the country has all now been left hanging for another week while she "consults" with businesses over the possible – but absolutely not definite – decision to require hospitality venues, theatres and cinemas, among others, to require vaccine passports from December 6 – quite a specific date for something that is only-maybe-not-really-likely to happen.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accused her of leaving businesses in the dark. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Lib Dem counterpart Alex Cole-Hamilton joined forces to suggest she scraps the scheme altogether, replacing it with a requirement for a negative lateral flow test instead of proof of double vaccination.

Douglas Ross: "a charmer"

But it was Mr Ross who really angered the FM, who donned her exasperated face every time the part-time assistant football referee spoke.

"The immaturity and irresponsibility of Douglas Ross in the face of this virus continues to be utterly breath-taking," she said.

"I know he has had other things on his mind in recent days," Ms Sturgeon added, taking a not-too-subtle-swipe at Mr Ross's failure to report additional earnings from his umpiring role.

"But is he oblivious to what is currently happening across Europe?

"Douglas Ross bemoans the fact that we haven't taken a final decision yet. If I had stood up here today and said we have taken a final decision to expand the reach of the certification scheme, he would have criticised that, of course."

The theme of no lack of love lost between the pair continued throughout the parliamentary session when Ms Sturgeon shook her head with the air of a severely disappointed auntie at something Mr Ross had muttered following a question from Joe Fitzpatrick, which couldn't quite be picked up on the mikes for those watching in a Covid-safe way on Scottish Parliament TV.

"He's a charmer, is the leader of the opposition," she murmured, almost to herself, in response to his heckling.

