Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister is briefing opposition party leaders today on the latest situation in Scotland.

Asked about a briefing, a spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said: “That’s not confirmed yet, but I think it’s likely that she’ll be leading a press briefing tomorrow at St Andrew’s House.”

Ms Sturgeon has already urged Scots to work from home until the middle of January.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened rules in England, bringing them further into line with existing measures north of the border.

He warned the new strain is “growing much faster” than Delta, and cases of Omicron could be doubling every two or three days.

In a televised press conference, he said: “The best way to ensure we all have a Christmas as close to normal as possible is to get on with Plan B, irritating though it may be it is not a lockdown.”