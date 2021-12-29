Covid Scotland: Changes to isolation rules to be announced next week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed Holyrood today.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon indicated that changes could be made to the rule which requires household members of anyone with a positive Covid case to self isolate and said that ministers would also consider shortening the isolation period for people with a positive test. Any changes would take effect from 6 January.

However, she said that there was “optimism” over a lower number of hospital admissions linked to the new omicron variant.

Priority for Covid testing is to be given to key workers and vulnerable people amid reports that test centres and online orders of PCR and lateral flow tests have been overwhelmed by demand.

The number of new cases is a stark increase on those of previous days, while test positivity was at 28.9 per cent, which the First Minister said could be due to “people being more selective about when to go for the test over the Christmas period”.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that there would be no change to restrictions on hospitality businesses, such as the closure of nightclubs, the reintroduction of social distancing in restaurants and bars and tight number restrictions on events – which will stay in place until 17 January.

She said: “There's no doubt that the the data we are looking at most closely just now is the conversion of positive tests into hospital admissions. And there are here some grounds for optimism. Over the past week published studies have suggested that the risk of hospitalisation for omicron is lower, possibly significantly lower than for other strains of the virus. What is not yet to be understood is why this might be the case.”

She added: “I indicated last week that we were weighing the risks and benefits of shortening the isolation period for index cases and also potentially easing the requirement for all household contacts to isolate following a positive case. These are finely balanced judgements and we are considering the current trends in infection carefully. However, I can confirm that we do hope to reach decisions in the next week with any changes taking effect from the sixth of January and we will keep Parliament updated.”

Ms Sturgeon said that testing capacity in Scotland had reached 85 per cent yesterday, which would put pressure on turnaround times. Some people have reported waiting four days for a test result.

Speaking after today’s Covid update, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “When so many of us have spent the last few days enjoying Christmas with our friends and families, our frontline workers have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe and secure – but staff absences are spiking and the disruption to vital public services is rising.

“The First Minister must set out what scientific evidence she is relying on to justify delaying making any changes to self-isolation rules. Every restriction has a knock-on effect for workers and businesses, particularly in hospitality and retail."

He added: “We know that testing is the key to breaking transmission. From lateral flow tests before visiting friends and family, to the PCR tests which determine the spread and pace of this virus – it is the core of a successful response. But across Scotland that system is showing signs of strain.

“Far too many people trying to get tested are faced with shortages, long journeys, and lengthy waits for their results. At some moments through this break people have reported that they cannot book tests for delivery online. This is piling more disruption on businesses and public services, and distracting frontline workers from their responsibilities – putting livelihoods at risk. With Hogmanay approaching, the First Minister must take action to increase testing capacity, availability and speed of results.”

