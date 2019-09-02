Court to be told suspension of Parliament is 'unconstitutional'

Scotland's highest court will tomorrow be told that it would "unconstitutional" for Boris Johnson to deny Parliament sufficient time to consider Brexit.

A hearing will begin at the Court of Session from 10am, after a cross-party group of 75 MPs and peers brought legal action against the UK government.

Last week, the same group, which is backed by the Good Law Project, attempted to win an interim interdict against the Prime Minister's plans to prorogue Parliament.

The case was thrown out by Lord Doherty, who said a full hearing should take place. As a result, the original hearing which had been scheduled for September 6 was brought forward to tomorrow.

The court case kicks off a critical week for Parliament, as the House of Commons is due to return from summer recess tomorrow, and there is expected to be an attempt by opposition MPs and Tory rebels to take control of the parliamentary business to bring forward legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister received the Queen's permission to suspend Parliament for five weeks last week, claiming the prorogation was needed in order for his new government to bring forward a Queen's speech.

However the move triggered a constitutional crisis, and prompted the cross-party group to seek the interim interdict.

Sine then, both Mr Johnson and Cabinet minister Michael Gove, have refused to say if they would abide by legislation which would stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

Tory rebels have already been instructed they will lose the party whip if they vote for opposition legislation, and it is also rumoured that the Prime Minister is preparing to call a snap General Election.

Today, lead petitioner in the Court of Session case, Edinburgh South West SNP MP Joanna Cherry, said: "The dogs in the street know the real reason for the suspension of Parliament and it is now clear from statements made in public by Ben Wallace, the Secretary of State for Defence, Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Lord President of the Privy Council, and the Prime Minister himself, that the true intention behind the decision to prorogue Parliament is to prevent it from holding the government to account for its conduct of Brexit preparations.

"We think that purpose is unconstitutional and unlawful.

"I believe we have good prospects of success. Although we are in uncharted territory, it is significant that a number of separate legal teams have reached the same view as us and that litigation is also proceeding in Northern Ireland and in London."

Another of the petitioners, Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, said: “This court action has been taken because we believe it is unconstitutional for any Minister to deny sufficient time for proper Parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit.

“We are seeking to prevent Boris Johnson proroguing Parliament and riding roughshod over British democracy.

“At the same time, in Parliament we will seek to prevent a catastrophic no-deal Brexit, and I urge Scottish Conservative MPs in particular to put the country before their party.”

