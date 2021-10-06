Court defeat for Scottish Government over major children's rights bill

In March, the Scottish Parliament voted to incorporate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots law to improve and enshrine the rights of children in Scotland.

The bill made it unlawful for public authorities and any children’s service provider to act incompatibly with the UNCRC and gave the Children’s Commissioner the right to take legal action in relation to children’s rights.

It was described as a “revolution in children’s rights” by deputy first minister, John Swinney, when it was passed.

The Supreme Court decided unanimously that two Holyrood bills sat outside the competence of the Scottish Parliament

However, the bill faced a legal challenge from the UK Government who argued parts of the bill did not fall within Holyrood’s powers, with the Supreme Court asked to judge whether the bill in its original form was within the competence of the Scottish Parliament.

A similar challenge to a local government bill was also heard by the court.

Delivering the verdict this morning, Lord Reed said the court had unanimously decided that four provisions of the UNCRC bill are outside the devolved competence of Holyrood and are incompatible with the Scotland Act which underpins devolution.

He added two provisions of another bill passed in the last session of parliament which incorporated the European Charter of Local Self-Government into Scots law, was also beyond the power of the Scottish Parliament.

The Supreme Court said the bill would force courts to go beyond interpreting the law, undermine the scrutiny of legislation, and make acts of the Scottish Parliament difficult to rely on as “meaning what they say”.

The bill will now return to Holyrood for further consideration.

MSPs will also hear a statement from Mr Swinney on the decision in Holyrood later today.

The Supreme Court said three provisions of the UNCRC bill would “purports to modify” a key section of the Scotland Act, section 28/7, which “preserves the power of the UK parliament to make laws for Scotland”.

One section of the bill which would have seen Westminster bills being read and have the effect which would be compatible with the UNCRC would “impose a qualification upon parliament’s legislative power”.

A further section which would have given the courts the ability to strike down and invalidate sections of UK acts of parliament should they be incompatible with the UNCRC would also “affect parliament’s power to make laws for Scotland”.

One key section, which would see the courts given the power to declare an act of the UK parliament as being incompatible with the UNCRC would “impose pressure” on Westminster to repeal or amend the act, and “make it difficult if not impossible” for public bodies and authorities to implement the act.

The justices reserved particular criticism for Section 6 of the UNCRC bill which would have made it unlawful for any public authority to act in a way that is incompatible with the UNCRC.

In the judgement, the Supreme Court said the legislation was drafted to “deliberately exceed the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament”, but to rely on the court to impost “corrective limitations in individual cases”.

Two provisions of the ECLSG bill were also deemed incompatible for similar reasons to the UNCRC bill, the court said.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, deputy first minister John Swinney said the ruling “lays bear the weakness” of devolution.

He said: “While we fully respect the court’s judgment, it lays bare the weakness of, and the limits in, the devolution settlement. The ruling means it is outwith the power of the Scottish Parliament to pass legislation it considers necessary to fully ensure the rights of Scotland’s children are protected.

“The UNCRC Bill was created to deliver a revolution in children’s rights, making sure children and young people are involved in decisions that affect their lives. The Bill was backed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament and celebrated as a landmark by campaigners across the country.

“The European Charter of Local Self-Government Bill strengthens local government by incorporating the Charter into Scots law. Starting as a Member’s Bill, it, too, was passed unanimously by the Scottish Parliament and it was supported by local government and COSLA.

“Today’s judgment will require careful consideration. I will update Parliament further later today, but one thing is already crystal clear: the devolution settlement does not give Scotland the powers it needs.”

The Scottish Government’s coalition partners, the Scottish Greens, claimed the decision was a “dark day for democracy” and was “chilling”.

Maggie Chapman, the party’s human rights spokesperson, said: “This is a dark day for democracy in the UK. The fact the UK Government has used the courts to overturn a decision by the Scottish Parliament to protect the rights of children reveals their disregard for human rights and their true intentions when it comes to respecting the will of the devolved nations.

“The idea that this UK government sees international law and human rights as a hinderance to their policy decisions is chilling. On top of this, they want to impose those values on Scotland.

“Boris Johnson’s government is rewriting democracy to ensure the Conservatives have an in-built majority across the UK and can ignore the devolved parliaments. It is becoming clearer than ever that Scotland needs a way out, to chart a different path as a modern progressive nation that respects human rights and looks after our children.

Reacting, the Scottish Conservatives accused the SNP of having used children’s rights to “play nationalist games” and said the party would support an amended bill.

The party also called for an apology from the Scottish Government for their approach, claiming it has delayed a bill supported by every party in Holyrood.

Donald Cameron, the party’s constitution spokesperson, said: “There was never any dispute over the substance of the policy, only the legality of parts of the Bill. The Scottish Conservatives supported this legislation from the outset whilst pointing out the legal problems.

“But the SNP sought to politicise it from the very beginning. They cynically engineered and manipulated the timing of the Bill to facilitate a pre-election stunt where they provoked a grievance with the UK Government.

“The instant response from John Swinney to this decision was to make it all about nationalism, instead of focusing on children’s rights.

“The SNP’s disgraceful approach has delayed a Bill on children’s rights that every party in the Scottish Parliament supported. We hope they will now hastily apologise for doing so and make the necessary changes immediately so that this legislation, that all MSPs support, can be passed.”

Scottish Labour also attacked the SNP’s approach but labelled the court case a “needless distraction” from key issues.

Sarah Boyack, the party’s constitution spokesperson, said: “This damning verdict makes it clear that the SNP have been playing cynical political games at the expense of children’s human rights.

“This never should have been about petty constitutional bickering – it should have been about putting children’s rights front and centre and empowering our councils to make decisions in their communities.

“It is shameful that both sides have let this fiasco undermine meaningful and progressive legislation. Scotland deserves better.

