The polls closed at 10am across Falkirk district and around the country in the 2019 General Election.

Counting is now underway at Grangemouth Sports Complex for the Falkirk constituency and at West Lothian College in Livingston for Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

The exit poll is predicting the SNP will take 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland, while the Conservatives will win an overall majority of 86 seats.