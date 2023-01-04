Councils urge SNP to halt controversial National Care Service plans and redirect funding

The body representing Scotland's councils has urged SNP ministers to pause their controversial National Care Service plans and redirect money into frontline services instead.

Cosla said it is "inconceivable" that services are facing real terms cuts while ministers push ahead with "centralising structural reforms".

It previously warned the draft Scottish Budget, published on December 15, will leave services at “absolute breaking point”, with some potentially forced to close altogether.

The Scottish Government’s plans to create a National Care Service have been billed as the most ambitious reform of public services since the creation of the NHS.

Ministers argue a National Care Service will end the ‘postcode lottery’ of care

Ministers argue the legislation, which would make them responsible for adult social care, will end the “postcode lottery” currently in place across Scotland. But critics have labelled it a “power grab”, with trade union leaders hitting out at an “all-out assault on local democracy”.

Councillor Paul Kelly, Cosla’s health and social care spokesman, said: “It is inconceivable that the Scottish Government has put forward a Budget that would see real terms cuts to frontline care services, whilst proceeding with centralising structural reforms.

“Our communities, our dedicated front-line workforce and our vital public services deserve to be valued. Rhetoric must meet reality now; we cannot wait until 2026.

“Improvements to care could progress faster and with more impact if services were properly resourced and did not face the distraction of structural reform. Instead, we are presented with reorganisation and real terms cuts, which will have a significant impact on the delivery of care.

“Ministers must invest in change now and pause their plans for structural re-organisation.”

Councils have identified financial pressures of more than £1 billion in 2023/24. However, Cosla said the draft Budget will only provide for around £70 million of that once policy commitments are taken into account.

It said local authorities spend around £4.3 billion on directly supporting communities through care and social work services, which will now come under “tremendous pressure”.

Cosla said it remains unclear how much money has been allocated to the National Care Service plans.

The legislation is due to begin its passage through the Scottish Parliament in March, with ministers hoping to have the service operational by 2026.