Councils in Scotland ‘suffer the brunt’ of austerity cuts

Almost £750 million has been axed from budgets for frontline services like schools and social care in recent years as councils "suffer the brunt" of Scots austerity cuts, new research has shown.

This is a "much faster rate" rate than the decline than cuts to the Scottish Government's budget from Westminster, a new report by independent Scottish Parliament researchers has shown.

And it has prompted a stark warning from council leaders that they now have "no room maneouvre" when it comes to dealing with the scale of the cuts.

Councils have seen their revenues for day to day spending tumble by £744.7 million, down 7.1%, in the past five years, according to the report entitled Local Government Finance: Facts an Figures 2013-14 to 2018-19.

The Scottish Government's own revenue budget fell by £547 million during this period, a fall of 1.8%.

Early figures indicate that this years' budget for councils is set to rise again by 0.3%, but only after finance secretary Derek Mackay agreed to the Greens' demands for an additional £170 million of cash to secure a budget deal after another real-terms cut had been planned in original proposals.

A spokesman for local government body Cosla said: “There is no doubt that councils have suffered the brunt of cuts in recent years and the simple truth is that Scotland’s councils have no room left to manoeuvre in terms of budgets. "This report backs up both our Fair Funding for Essential Services report as well as the Improvement Service Benchmarking report.”

The report also finds that funding for Town Halls has fallen as an overall share of the Scottish Government funding, down 1.9%, as more cash is diverted to areas like the NHS.

People on the Western Isles which has seen the biggest fall in funding per head of £504 a year for every citizen, although this also includes population changes and the way funding is calculated. The biggest mainland falls has been on Argyll and Bute where funding is down by £288.

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “Given that the other opposition parties have made no serious attempt at budget negotiation, it’s worrying to imagine what the SNP would have done to local services without pressure from the Greens. Previous SNP budgets simply handed on Tory austerity to Scotland’s councils, but since the SNP lost its majority the two Green budget deals have protected local government and the services it provides."