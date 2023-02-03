Councils face cuts even if they hike council tax by 5 per cent, IFS warns

Councils face funding cuts even if they hike council tax by 5 per cent in each of the next two years, a new analysis has found.

Research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said areas such as housing support, libraries, leisure centres, road maintenance and waste collection could all feel the squeeze.

It comes after a leaked document revealed around 7,100 full-time equivalent council jobs could be lost over the next three years as a result of the Scottish Budget.

The calculations came from a leaked Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) finance document that surveyed councils on the impact on the 2023/24 Budget projections.

The IFS said the government’s grant funding for Scottish councils is set to fall by 0.8 per cent in real terms this April. Even if local authorities were to increase their council tax rates by 5 per cent, their overall funding would still fall by about 0.3 per cent in real terms, the think tank said.

It added that the outlook for 2024/25 is more uncertain, but projections suggest the amount available for all public services is set to fall by 1.6 per cent. If grant funding for councils is cut in line with this, overall funding for Scottish councils would fall by around 0.5 per cent in real terms compared with the previous year, even if council tax was increased by 5 per cent. Cuts could be even greater if spending is instead funnelled into the NHS or the transition to net zero.

The IFS said this contrasts to the outlook for English councils and schools. Extra cash down south – targeted at social care – means that even if council tax is frozen in cash terms in England, funding for councils and schools will increase by around 3 per cent in real terms in 2023/24, and by 2 per cent in 2024/25. If council tax was instead increased by 5 per cent a year, the increases would be 4.5 per cent and 3.7 per cent in these two years, respectively.

David Phillips, an associate director at the IFS and an author of the new report, said: “Scottish councils faced smaller cuts during the 2010s than those south of the border – with schools and early-years childcare the biggest beneficiaries of this. Indeed, by 2021–22, Scottish pupils were benefiting from around a quarter more spending each than English pupils. The Scottish Government will be hoping that this starts to translate into improved educational performance soon, given concerns about Scotland’s decline in international educational rankings.

“Looking ahead though, these trends look set to start to reverse. Scottish councils’ funding is likely to fall in real terms over the next two years; at the same time, funding for English councils and schools is set to see a not insignificant funding boost. If Scottish councils are directed to protect social care and schools from cuts, that will intensify the squeeze on other services, which often bore the brunt of earlier rounds of austerity.”

Under the Scottish Government’s Budget proposals – which passed the first parliamentary hurdle on Thursday – councils will have full autonomy to set council tax rates, unlike in recent years when a cap was enforced.

Ministers have indicated action will be taken to stop cuts to teacher numbers, although an announcement on what will be put in place is yet to be made, meaning service cuts would likely be targeted elsewhere in council remits.

