Councillor Lewis Ritchie suspended by SNP over alleged incident

Edinburgh Council’s former planning chief Lewis Ritchie has been suspended from the SNP following a complaint over an alleged physical incident at the party’s conference last year.

The councillor is alleged to have hit another delegate during a fracas in a taxi at the SNP’s annual party conference in Glasgow in October. The SNP’s internal disciplinary committee is now considering a complaint and he has been suspended pending a hearing.

The Evening News revealed in November that Ritchie, who was nominated for a top political award just weeks later, had stepped aside from his roles as planning convenor and Leith Walk ward councillor at the City of Edinburgh Council due to “health reasons”, after telling SNP group party leader Adam McVey that he had taken on too much and found it was having a detrimental effect on his wellbeing.

The SNP said at the time that he would be allowed to return to his duties when he felt able to. He had been due to return to work on 7 January, but it is understood his leave of absence was extended. Councillor Neil Gardiner has been named as the local authority’s new planning convenor, although no matter what the outcome of the hearing, Ritchie can remain a councillor, even if he is no longer a member of the SNP.

However, a statement issued by the party today said that he is under “administrative suspension”.

The news comes as another SNP councillor - from Inverclyde - was forced to apologise after calling the leader of his local council a “d*ck” on Twitter. Chris McEleny, a former candidate for deputy leader of the SNP, sent a tweet about Labour’s Stephen McCabe amid a spat over the council's budget.

A spokesman for the SNP said: “A complaint has been passed to the disciplinary committee and Cllr Ritchie is under administrative suspension until a hearing takes place.”

It is understood that the complaint was not made by the person who was hit, but a third party who was not present at the time of the altercation. A source told The Evening News that Ritchie subsequently paid for the taxi and immediately afterwards bought a drink for the other delegate to apologise for the incident.

City council leader Adam McVey said: “I’ve been informed that Lewis has been suspended from the SNP pending a disciplinary committee meeting. The administration remains focused on delivering our programme for the Capital and particularly passing our budget next week.”

Ritchie was shortlisted - alongside Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing and Susan Aitken, the first ever SNP leader of Glasgow City Council - for the Local Politician of the Year category at the prestigious Politician of the Year awards at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield hotel.

A keen boxer and runner, Ritchie, who was last year named chair of the Royal Air Forces Association for Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders and is an Army reservist, is listed on his Linkedin page as being employed as a policy officer for Children in Scotland, but according to the charity’s website, no longer works there.

In addition to his council salary of £31,712 a year, Ritchie also earns £2,500 per annum for his non-executive director position at Children’s Hearings Scotland, as well as around £1,000 a year for his work as an army reservist.

Earlier this year, Ritchie announced that he was to take part in a trio of endurance sporting event in a bid to raise £5,000 for the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity. However, while he completed the first two of his challenges, an Ironman triathlon in the south of France, a 106 mile endurance cycle in the Trossachs, he did not take part in a 50 mile ultra marathon in Strathavern last August, according to the race’s results page.

According to his biography on the website of Children’s Hearings Scotland, Ritchie is also board member of Citizens Advice Edinburgh, chair of the Gaelic Implementation Steering Group and sits as a member of the CEC’s Education Committee. He is also currently in the process of completing a doctorate in applied social research at the University of Stirling.

Last year, he was forced to apologise to a female party colleague after making a "completely inappropriate" comment to her at a committee meeting. During a discussion on a planning matter, the SNP's Lewis Ritchie told Kate Campbell she could touch a stone with her hands and "whatever other parts of your body you want to touch it with".