There are four stages to the process for Edinburgh City Council consider when making their decision on whether to make some or all aspects of the Spaces for People (SfP) scheme permanent.

First of all they conducted a broad online consultation that was not weighted to address various demographics; second up they had a company conduct independent market research where demographics were weighted to represent the makeup of the capital; then to conduct a technical review with relevant officers of each individual scheme and its elements; before addressing whether the plans fit the council’s long term policy aspirations.

In January the Transport and Environment Committee voted in favour of pursuing SfP measures as permanent fixtures in the city.

But following the latest round of research the committee will meet on June 17 to decide the next steps in the process.

More than 17,600 people responded to the public consultation in March, which asked respondents about their familiarity with schemes introduced to help people walk, cycle and wheel safely during the COVID pandemic, and whether they would like to see them kept longer-term.

Resident responses to both the market research and the consultation.

Alongside this, market research was carried out by independent market research consultants on the councils behalf, providing a statistically representative sample of opinion from a cross section of residents - 583 people took part.

Respondents were asked for their opinions on six categories: school measures; protected cycle lanes; shopping streets; city centre; leisure connections and quiet connections. Respondents had three options: support, neither or don’t know and oppose.

The council used social media and radio to reach respondents due to the increase in people working at home and on electronic devices. Lamp post wraps and bus shelters were also used to reach people while making essential journeys i.e. at shopping streets, parks and public transport corridors. The consultation was also made available in a range of formats, with BSL video to support deaf people.

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are proving controversial

180 businesses and 28 stakeholders were also approached for their opinion as part of the process.

The public consultation resulted in overall opposition for a majority of the proposals except those designed to make school areas safer and less congested.

The highest levels of objection were found with Leisure connections as 58 percent said they opposed and for protected cycle lanes where 56 percent said they were opposed.

LTN

School measures saw only 40 percent opposition whereas 48 percent were in favour.

But the independent market research which collected responses from a weighted group that represents the demographic of the capital saw an overwhelming majority of support for the various categories.

The company carrying out the research said that they were confident that if you were to take 600 different people from the various demographics in the city then the result would remain the same within a four percent margin.

The highest level of support is found for school measures with a 65 percent backing. Levels of support stand at around 60 percent for all measures bar leisure connections and quiet connections - both had a 51 percent and 45 percent levels of approval.

It is believed however that the public is less clued up on the leisure and quiet connection elements of the scheme than other elements.

And the council said that a higher level of awareness was more likely to lead to positive responses for retention.

Business consultation response

Through their analysis of the data they concluded that main perceived benefits were: making active travel safer for children and parents travelling to school, improvements for people walking, cycling or with mobility difficulties, and better links to access green spaces for exercise.

Whereas the main perceived disadvantages were: increased traffic and congestion, inconvenience to car users, difficulties for residents parking or receiving deliveries, delivery and parking problems for businesses and in shopping streets, and problems for people with mobility difficulties.

SfP schemes were provided without consultation through emergency TTRO measures as a means of creating more space for walking and cycling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council argues that retaining schemes can help achieve their business plan priorities including net zero carbon and wellbeing.

SfP also aligns strongly with the City Mobility Plan, Active Travel Action Plan 2016 and City Centre Transformation and the council argues it would deliver increased protection of cyclists and pedestrians, and improve opportunities for active travel within communities and across the city.

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “Firstly, I want to thank all those who took the time to complete the consultation. The changes we have introduced reach across Edinburgh, so we wanted to hear from as many different people in communities around the city as possible.

“Officers have been assessing each of the schemes for retention using a set of criteria agreed by committee and responses to the consultation and market research will be part of this process, helping to form recommendations for the best way forward.

“I look forward to constructive debate with fellow councillors on the future of these schemes, and how they can benefit residents and visitors to Edinburgh longer term.”

Transport and Environment Vice Convener Councillor Karen Doran said: “Over the last year we’ve introduced many measures to help people physically distance and travel safely during the pandemic, and there have been a range of opinions shared on their effectiveness and impacts on the people who live here.

“Thanks to the feedback gathered in March, we’ll now be able to take people’s comments and ideas into account as we assess each scheme, meaning a rounded approach as we move beyond the pandemic.”

Business Response

Feedback from the consultation suggests that businesses overwhelmingly rejected all six of the elements of the scheme that were put to them - including school measures.

The highest levels of opposition to measures was found in relation to protected cycle lanes, shopping streets and leisure connections - all of them saw around 70 percent opposition.

What is interesting is that around 20 percent of business respondents were unaware or unaffected by the school measures as well as quiet connections.

Jo Davidson, director of policy at the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, said: “One of the key things that led to business opposition was the lack of consultation.

“TTRO’s were used to push through as a means of making streets safer for active travel but there is a feeling that the plans were rushed to address a temporary issue. Now they are on the road to becoming permanent even though the Covid pandemic is easing.

“Businesses have not been open for long enough or trading for long enough to be able to understand the impacts of the proposed changes. It has only been in recent weeks that we have begun to see the economy reopen.

“There is also a feeling that the SfP schemes were drawn up at a time that was not reflective of the way people normally travel around the city. Data was collected at a time that was artificial as people were furloughed and moving around the city when everything was shut down. We feel there was not proper thought given to the design of the schemes.

“Also the impact of removing parking and car access just as businesses were relying on customers returning was difficult to digest. There were also issues regarding access for those with mobility issues as well as deliveries.

“The last thing I’d say is that businesses are not against active travel, a lot of owners are citizens who actively travel the same way other residents do. But what they want is proper thought out planning and engagement with proper time frames to implement changes. They just want this done properly and up until now it has not been done with the right level of dialogue.”

Anti and pro SfP community voices

David Hunter, organiser with Keep Edinburgh Moving, has been vocal in his opposition to the way in which SfP measures have been rolled out. He has helped to organise and collate community responses that are opposed to the SfP measures as they stand across the city.

He said: “Very interested to know when the market research was commissioned in comparison with the launch of the consultation? If it was relatively late in the day that the research was commissioned then the concern would be that the council did not like what they were seeing, so decided an alternative path.

“Residents groups have been pretty consistent in saying that decisions for covid emergency SfP schemes should sit with the local residents they impact. Clearly from that perspective a city wide consultation with 18k responses should be the primary driver of decision making.

“I would also say that we shared significant concerns with the structure and questions of the consultation and its apparent bias - the people of Edinburgh do not support the making of SfP schemes permanent. 18,000 responses.

“It is very clear from residents' independent market research undertaken for East Craigs, Silverknowes and Lanark road that wherever local residents are consulted over specific SfP schemes, the result has been an overwhelming rejection.

“If the council - and we hope it is not the case - is now planning to spin the decision making process to somehow deprioritise the clear expressions of 18,000 residents then that position is indefensible and untenable.

“What is the point of consulting people if you ignore what they are telling you?”

Chris Young, co-chair of Low Traffic Corstorphine and a founding member of BEST Edinburgh, is a committed member of the active travel community in Edinburgh as well as being a keen climate activist.

He said: “We always felt that there would be a larger proportion of opposition resulting from a broad public consultation, as that is where the emotion comes from to respond to these things.

“The room for error seems smaller with the market research and it bares out what we have been finding. There is a quiet majority that support these schemes as opposed to a loud minority who are in opposition.

“There is no denying the communication from the council has made it more difficult for the public to understand and that could have been better.

“Those opposed tend to belong to the older demographic; they are the ones who will be driving everywhere and less conscious of the climate emergency facing our species. But the younger generation gets that we need to act now in order to not only improve the health of the planet but also our own health to take the strain off of services like the NHS.

“This is not meant to be anti-car but it is about a rebalancing of what cars are used for and encouraging more active travel for the shorter journeys. Over 80 percent of cyclists own a car themselves.

“People talk about too much change and it is happening too fast but I keep saying hold onto your hats as you have not seen anything yet.”

