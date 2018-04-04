Council budget cuts cost city residents £200 a head

Have your say

Cuts to local authority budgets have cost residents in Scotland’s two largest cities more than £200 per head since 2013/14, new analysis has revealed.

Scottish Labour from the independent researchers at the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe).

On average, it found that spending per head falls by £137 between 2013/14 and 2018/19.

Some areas, however, were worse hit than others with those living in Edinburgh and Glasgow amongst the worse affected.

In Edinburgh, spending per head falls from £1,622 to £1,405, costing individuals £217.

There was a similar drop in Glasgow where spending per head falls from £2,216 to £2,006 – a difference of £210.

Other areas to be badly hit included Argyll and Bute which experienced a fall of £226 per head.

Almost all 32 local authorities experienced a fall, but among the better performers were Dundee, where the reduction was £72 and North Ayrshire which saw a drop of £23.

Residents in Aberdeen are £111 a head worse off, East Lothian £129, East Renfrewshire £133 and Stirling £148.

Labour finance spokesman James Kelly said: “These figures show the price of SNP austerity for individuals across Scotland.

“The SNP has slashed funding for lifeline services in recent years – and that translates as more than £200 a head since 2013-14 for people in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

He added: “That is simply shocking.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “In spite of continued UK Government real terms cuts to Scotland’s resource budget, we have treated local government very fairly.

“The total 2018-19 local government finance settlement delivers an increase of £342 million or 3.3 per cent in support for vital local services compared to 2017-18.”