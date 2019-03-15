Cost to Scottish Government of Alex Salmond legal challenge revealed

The Scottish Government spent more than £118,500 on legal fees defending itself against Alex Salmond at the Court of Session, it has emerged.

In January, the government admitted acting unlawfully while investigating sexual harassment allegations against the former first minister, which he denies.

Alex Salmond succesfully challenged the Scottish Government in Court. Picture: Getty Images

The details published today do not include Mr Salmond’s legal fees which the government was ordered to pay and have yet to be received.

The government said the costs would be met from budgets managed by the Director General for Organisational Development and Operations.

The government lost the case at the Court of Session when it admitted breaching its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” in the case.