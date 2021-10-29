COP26: Nicola Sturgeon to co-host climate summit event with Boris Johnson

The First Minister said she and Mr Johnson would be “pulling in the same direction” as they team up to host the event on Tuesday as part of the World Leader Summit.

She said: “I’ve made abundantly clear to the Prime Minister up to the negotiating team, that I want them to succeed in the presidency of COP and I see my role to be playing whatever part I can to contribute to that success.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There are many things that I will take part in over the next two weeks to do that. The Prime Minister and I will co-host an event on Tuesday as part of the World Leader Summit, for example.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will co-host an event with Boris Johnson at COP26.

She added: "So, very much we’re all working here to the same to try to achieve the outcome that everybody wants. I’m not going giving way any secrets here. There’s lots of political differences between the Scottish Government and the UK Government.

"Everybody knows that, but over these next two weeks we’ll be pulling in the same direction and we’ll be working as hard, from my perspective as hard as possible, to get the outcome the world needs.”

Ms Sturgeon said she hoped the Glasgow event would be a “turning point” in the world's response to climate change, but admitted that no major agreement is likely to be made.

She said: "I think one of the tests of success is whether my generation of leaders leave this summit, with the ability to look the next generation in the eye and say ‘we’re doing enough’. Right now the answer to that question is not ‘yes’.

"Will it be ‘yes’ at the end of the summit? And that's what we've all got to focus on.”

She added: "Perhaps an important detail to understand is that not all COPs lead to a treaty, and this is not one that will, but we hope there will be an agreement about advancing the Paris Treaty.

“We will take a sense of pride and having been the host city for something that I hope will be a bit of a turning point in the world’s response to climate change.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.