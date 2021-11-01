COP26: Anas Sarwar: Five key tests for Scottish Government to tackle climate change

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is shown an overflowing bin by Barry McAreavey as he meets GMB cleansing workers in Glasgow to learn about their dispute with the Scottish Government ahead of Cop26. Picture date: Friday October 29, 2021.

Leader Anas Sarwar said that as COP26 gets underway in Scotland, the Scottish Government should use the powers at their disposal to take the action in Scotland now.

The United Climate change summit in Glasgow is hosting world leaders to discuss environmental issues.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said they should: lead by example; support the most vulnerable; put pressure on big polluters; protect nature, and mobilise private finance behind climate action.

Mr Sarwar said: “COP26 in Glasgow is our last, best chance to tackle the climate crisis. The message is clear - we all need to be doing more. A global threat requires global action, but we can do more here at home.

“While we pile on public pressure to make sure global leaders get a Glasgow Agreement with teeth, we also need to see action here in Scotland. That’s why Scottish Labour is laying out five clear climate demands on the SNP government.”

He added: “We need to lead by example by investing in the green jobs of the future and strengthening public transport - not cutting routes and breaking promises. We need support for those most at risk from climate change, particularly in the global south.

“We must pressure the big polluters that are damaging our environment, protect our biodiversity and natural habitats, and stop handing our government contracts to polluting companies. These are all things we can do now, to set Scotland on the road to a brighter, greener future.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.