News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Conversion therapy for LGTB people must be banned in Scotland in 2023, say Greens

The Scottish Greens have said 2023 should be the year conversion therapy is banned in Scotland.

By Craig Paton
4 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 9:10am
 Comment
The Greens say conversion therapy must be banned.
The Greens say conversion therapy must be banned.

Conversion therapy uses interventions in an attempt to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

LGBT groups have said that the practice can cause severe trauma, but religious organisations have raised concerns that any law could potentially impact on pastoral care.

Hide Ad

The Scottish Greens have sought to apply pressure ahead of the new year, with the party's agreement with the Scottish Government that solidified the pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament pledging to introduce legislation by the end of 2023.

"It is a disgrace that conversion practices still continue," said the Greens' equalities spokeswoman Maggie Chapman.

Hide Ad

"They are violent, abusive and have no place in a modern or progressive society.

"Nobody should be told that there is something wrong with them or that they should be ashamed of who they are, just because of their identity.

Hide Ad

"That is why it is so vital that we introduce a watertight, comprehensive ban that stops all such conversion practices.

"When the Scottish Parliament voted to support Gender Recognition Reform it was a small but vital change that will make a big difference for one of the most marginalised communities in our society.

Hide Ad

"In 2023 we must build on it, and take further steps to make Scotland a fairer and more inclusive society.

"In the year ahead we will be working with campaigners and the Scottish Government to introduce legislation to end conversion practices for good."

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.