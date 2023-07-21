Conservatives suffer huge losses in English by-elections - but narrowly hold on to Boris Johnson's old seat

Labour and the Lib Dems overturn massive Conservative majorities, but Rishi Sunak avoids three defeats in one night

Keir Mather wins the Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty. Image: Danny Lawson/Press Association.

The Conservatives have suffered two heavy by-election defeats, but have narrowly managed to hold on to Boris Johnson’s old seat.

Despite a hugely disappointing night, Rishi Sunak has managed to avoid becoming the first prime minister in 55 years to lose three by-elections in one night.

The Lib Dems overturned a Conservative majority of 19,000 in Somerton and Frome and Labour overturned a 20,137 majority in Selby and Ainsty.

Sarah Dyke wins the Somerton and Frome by-election. Image: Ben Birchall/Press Association.

But the Conservatives held on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip by just 495 votes, despite a 6.7 per cent swing to Labour.

The rural Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty had been considered a safe Conservative seat as they have held it since 2010.

But Keir Mather, 25, will now become the youngest MP in the House of Commons after securing 16,456 votes, breaking the record for the largest Conservative majority overturned by Labour since 1945.

Mr Mather said his party had “rewritten the rules on where Labour can win”.

Steve Tuckwell narrowly held onto Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Image: Jordan Pettitt/Press Association.

Meanwhile the Lib Dems look as if they are gaining back parts of their former stronghold of south-west England, after Somerset councillor Sarah Dyke won the Somerton and Frome seat with 21,187 votes.

The Conservatives came in second with 10,179 votes.

In her speech she thanked “lifelong Conservative voters” and Labour and Green voters who had lent her their votes.

This comes after the Lib Dems took the Tiverton and Honiton seat last year from the Conservatives and took control of Somerset Council.

However, Labour did not manage to achieve their goal of seeing the Conservatives losing all three of the by-elections.

Steve Tuckwell has held on to Boris Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in London with 13,965 votes. Labour’s Danny Beales came second with 13,470.