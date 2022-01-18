Conservative peer Michelle Mone faces Lords standards inquiry over award of PPE contracts

The Lords Standards Commissioners said they are investigating potential breaches of the peers’ code of conduct in relation to her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro (PPEM).

The move follows a complaint by Labour peer Lord Foulks after a report earlier this month by the Guardian into the awarding of the contracts in the early days of the pandemic.

Lady Mone has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

Tory peer Baroness Mone is facing investigation by the Lords standards watchdog over the awarding of Government contracts worth more than £200 million to a PPE supplier.

According to a statement on the commissioners’ website, the investigation covers potential breaches of provisions in the code of conduct banning peers from accepting financial inducements for exercising parliamentary influence and requiring them publicly to declare all relevant interests.