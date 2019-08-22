Confusion reigns over Edinburgh Council leadership 'in turmoil'

The leadership of the Capital has been thrown into confusion – with the two coalition partners at odds over who will be in charge when the leader is away on adoption leave.

Cllr Ellie Bird is set to be formally announced as temporary SNP chief at today’s full council meeting with council leader Cllr Adam McVey to begin six weeks of adoption leave on Friday. But her position was challenged in a last-minute leadership bid by Lord Provost and former SNP group leader, Frank Ross, in an attempt to oust his group’s youngest councillor.

Lord Provost Frank Ross, Cllr Ellie Bird and Cllr Cammy Day and

Amid the in-fighting, Labour leader and the council’s depute leader, Cllr Cammy Day, has insisted he will be taking over at the helm of the authority – a claim disputed by the SNP.

An SNP source maintained that the group has united behind Cllr Bird following the leadership victory. It is also believed that at the same fiery group meeting, another councillor called for Cllr Lesley Macinnes to step down from her role as deputy group leader after not taking over the reins from Cllr McVey. Cllr Macinnes has the heaviest workload of any of the authority’s conveners, while Cllr Bird will be able to give the position “her full attention”.

An SNP figure said: “What happens in SNP group meetings is private and a matter for the group.

“What I can say is Ellie emphatically has the support of the group in her new role.”

Cllr Ross, who could not be reached for comment, replaced Sandy Howat as group leader in 2016 – before being ousted by Cllr McVey within hours of the 2017 council election results in a surprise coup.

A council source said: “The SNP group is in turmoil”.

READ MORE: 'Cobbled together' plan means Edinburgh council will have 'no leader' for six weeks

They added: “Frank had been doing everything he could to stop Ellie doing the role.”

With no ability to formally appoint a new council leader without Cllr McVey resigning, his Labour deputy has made clear he will be in charge of the authority.

Cllr Day said: “I’m obviously delighted for Adam and his family and pleased he will be able to take time off as he should be able to.

“There’s no question for me – as of Thursday, I will deputise the roles and responsibilities of council leader for the duration of Adam’s leave.

“Effectively, I’m the acting council leader and Ellie is the acting deputy leader. My role is to carry on the work of the coalition but I will be looking for any opportunity to maybe do things better.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh Council leader and partner to 'become dads for the first time'

But the SNP group insists the coalition partners will take on Cllr McVey’s duties together.

Cllr Bird said: “I’m very much looking forward to taking up this new role and working alongside Cammy to fulfil Adam’s duties and responsibilities as council leader over his period of adoption leave.

“I will play my full part in providing collegiate and cooperative leadership to the council during this time, as outlined in the report and maintaining the political balance in which this coalition is rooted.”

Conservatives have called for the SNP-Labour coalition to concentrate on running public services rather than squabbling.

Tory group leader, Cllr Iain Whyte, said: “If the rumours I have heard are true, it’s absolute division in the SNP group and utter chaos.

“It suggests that we are in for a shambolic few weeks and it really does beg the question as to who is going to be in charge.

“It leaves the public not knowing who’s running the city. There’s chaos in the SNP group and chaos in the coalition at a time when the Edinburgh public want to see under-performing services improving.”