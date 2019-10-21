Confirmed: Former First Minister Alex Salmond's court case will call this month

Former First Minister Alex Salmond's court case will call for a preliminary hearing later this month, it has been confirmed.



The ex-SNP leader faced a number sexual assault charges earlier this month. He has denied all charges.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said today: "The case is scheduled to call for a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on 21st November, 2019."

It is expected that the trial would then be scheduled to start before a jury at the High Court early next next year, possibly towards the end of January.

Mr Salmond was Scotland's first minister between 2007 and 2014, when he stood down following the independence referendum.

