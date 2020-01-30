Concert arena plans for Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens on hold to address ‘trust issues’

A project to replace Edinburgh’s famous Ross Bandstand with a new £25 million concert venue beneath Edinburgh Castle has been put on hold to address “trust issues with the city” following a string of controversies relating to the iconic Princes Street Gardens.

Edinburgh City Council’s culture and communities committee unanimously agreed to pause approving an outline business case for the Quaich Project as part of the authority’s future vision for West Princes Street Gardens until more detailed information was presented.

The Quaich Project wants to build a modern replacement for the dilapidated Ross Bandstand. Picture: Ross Development Trust

The project would see the Ross Bandstand transformed into a new pavilion for performances and an amphitheatre replacing the existing concrete bowl.

Community councillors on Tuesday highlighted “widespread growing public concern over the commercialisation of public space in Edinburgh” as they appealed for the outline business case to not be moved forward until fears are addressed and more information made public.

Over the festive period, a row erupted over permissions and processes relating to Underbelly’s Christmas Market in East Princes Street.

Vocal residents raised concerns over West Princes Street Gardens being closed for events.

Carol Nimmo, speaking on behalf of community councils, said the organisations “broadly support the objectives of the Quaich Project”, but are concerned the ambitious vision could lead to a “disproportionate scale of development”.

Ms Nimmo said the business case had been brought forward due to “the chronic and systemic lack of investment in the gardens”, pointing the finger in particular at the Ross Bandstand. She said: “We believe that this business case is nothing less than a roadmap to the over-commercialisation of West Princes Street Gardens, yet another example of the corporate culture now dominant in the council.”

David Ellis, director of the Quaich Project, moved to reassure the public that “the intent of this project is to not increase the number of those major events from what is currently there just now”.

The council’s senior manager for culture venues, Karl Chapman, confirmed that while there were five “major events” held each year, added up they became 15 days where the gardens were taken over by major events.

This number of event days would remain the same to “help support community activities” which would be expanded under the plans, Mr Chapman said.