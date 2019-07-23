Comms team member 'quits' in series of incendiary tweets from MP’s Twitter account

A member of an Independent MP's comms team has seemingly quit in a series of incendiary tweets posted on what appears to be the MP's official Twitter account.

The tweets were issued from Jared O'Mara's account on Tuesday evening, stating that the Comms Team were "signing off…. Forever" and calling the MP "morally bankrupt".

The controversial independent Member of Parliament for Sheffield Hallam had previously resigned from the Labour Party in 2018 following allegations of homophobic and misogynistic comments posted online.

According to our sister title, The Yorshire Post, the thread appears to have been written by a staff member called Gareth Arnold, who signed it off with a link to his personal Twitter account, on which further tweets claimed it was "payback for all the nonsense" he had said to people "defending" the MP.

The Post also added that the validity of the tweets have been called into questions as Mr Arnold is reported to have created parody accounts on the social media site in the past.