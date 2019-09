Commons Speaker John Bercow has announced that he will stand down as an MP at the next general election.

Mr Bercow, who has riled the government with some decisions around the way the Brexit process has been handled, was moved to tears as he made the announcement.

The Speaker made a formal statement in the House of Commons, watched by his wife Sally Bercow.

At the end of his statement MPs from across the House stood to give the Speaker a round of applause. Many Conservative MPs remained seated.