Climate change image by Annie Lennox chosen as First Minister’s Christmas card

A drawing by Annie Lennox highlighting the impact of global warming has been unveiled as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s Christmas card.

The card, which shows an Arctic polar bear on top of a melting piece of ice from a glacier, is an original piece by the Scottish musician.

An auction of the original image will be held next year with the proceeds going to three charities – The Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis Centre, the Marine Conservation Society and the Friends of Victoria and Whyteman’s Brae Hospitals in Fife.

Ms Sturgeon said that Ms Lennox had done a “fantastic job”.

She said: “I am thrilled to have such a beautiful and eye-catching picture for my Christmas card this year.

“Annie Lennox has done a fantastic job at making the card feel festive while also reinforcing an extremely important message which is relevant all year round.

“We must continue to live up to our responsibility to tackle the global climate emergency.

“It is not too late to turn things around, but to do so will require transformative, collective change. Christmas is a time for giving and what better gift can we give future generations than a better world?

“That is why we have committed to end our contribution to climate change completely within a generation.”

Ms Lennox said: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to have been invited to design the 2019 Christmas card for Scotland’s First Minister.

“Climate emergency is the most prescient issue for the sustainability of our planet so I wanted to use the image of a stranded polar bear balancing upon a melting glacier.

“While the drawing looks to all intents and purposes like a classic children’s storybook illustration, this is actually what’s taking place in the real world. Perilously so.

“Lots of human beings still don’t believe in global warming, but they believe in Santa Claus.

“I’m most heartened that Scotland’s First Minister fully endorses the messaging behind her Christmas card for 2019.”

The Scottish Government said the cards and envelopes were made from Forest Stewardship Council-certified materials, and were fully recyclable.

The Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis Centre and the Marine Conservation Society were chosen by Ms Lennox.

The Friends of Victoria and Whyteman’s Brae Hospitals in Kirkcaldy was chosen by the First Minister in memory of her father-in-law.

Last year, Ms Sturgeon chose for her card an image of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow city centre by city-born Harry Benson, one of the world’s most acclaimed photographers, .

The First Minister’s choice in 2017 featured a specially-commissioned painting by Paisley artist John Byrne, featuring a couple about to share a kiss under the mistletoe.

In 2016, Ms Sturgeon selected a festive illustration of Oor Wullie. Children’s character Katie Morag featured in 2015.