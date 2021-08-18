Church of Scotland calls for UK Government to create safe routes for Afghan refugees

Speaking ahead of the House of Commons debate on Afghanistan, Lord Wallace, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said he had watched the events in Afghanistan unfold “with sadness and horror”.

The UK Government has outlined plans for up to 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan to be resettled in the UK after the country’s capital Kabul – the last city in government hands – fell to the Taliban and president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Under the scheme, up to 5,000 will come in the first year, with the priority for the most vulnerable under the country's new Taliban rulers.

Lord Wallace said: “The General Assembly has taken a keen interest in developments in Afghanistan since 2002 and it is with great sadness and horror that we are watching this humanitarian crisis unfold.

"We stand in prayer and solidarity with all those who fear oppression and violence, which puts the lives of millions of people at risk and displaces thousands.

“The Bible makes it clear that we must care for and support those who are oppressed and seeking sanctuary. We urge the UK Government to take immediately all possible action to protect those lives and the dignity of endangered Afghan people.”

Lord Wallace said that earlier this year, the General Assembly had passed a deliverance calling for the development of safe and legal routes for people desperately seeking sanctuary so they could travel, live, work and contribute to society.

He said: “We urge the UK Government to establish an extended resettlement programme and end attempts to return people who have been refused asylum to Afghanistan. We must allow more people to make use of family reunion rights so they can join their relatives who have settled in the UK.

“They should ensure that Afghans will not be penalised for seeking refuge in the UK via ‘irregular routes’, which is being proposed under the Nationality and Borders Bill.”

The Foreign Office said it had secured the return of 306 British nationals from Afghanistan, resettled 2,052 Afghan nationals and completed a further 2,000 Afghan resettlement applications, with many more being processed. It had advised more than 4,000 British citizens thought to be in Afghanistan to leave.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced fierce criticism from senior Tories as MPs returned to Westminster for an emergency debate on the fall of Afghanistan.

The Taliban resurgence came after the decision of the Biden administration to withdraw the remaining US troops, triggering a collapse of the Afghanistan government.

There has been particular concern for the safety of Afghans who worked with British – and other overseas – forces when they were in the country as interpreters and other roles amid fears of reprisals if they fall into the hands of the insurgents. The Taliban has insisted it is seeking a peaceful takeover of power.

Lord Wallace is encouraging people to sign an online petition calling for the urgent resettlement of 20,000 Afghans.

