Child burial fees to be abolished in Scotland

Bereaved parents will no longer face council interment fees to bury their children, the Scottish Government has announced.

Following pressure from campaigners, the SNP administration said it would put aside £500,000 per year to fund the abolition of local authority burial fees for under 18s across Scotland.

It follows similar decisions in Wales and England, which would have left a handful of councils across Scotland as the last places where parents would face a fee to bury their child.

Critics called the fees a ‘postcode lottery’, with costs and age thresholds varying across the nine councils who issued charges at the start of 2018.

Depending on the individual circumstances, some charges exceeded £800. Two councils, East Lothian and Perth & Kinross, have already said they would abandon their fees.

Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Social Security and Equalities Angela Constance said the government would work with local authorities through COSLA to end the fees everywhere.

“The death of a child is one of the most tragic experiences that anyone can go through,” Ms Constance said. “At such difficult times, it is important that we look to support parents and families.

“We have been actively looking for some time at ways in which we can further support bereaved parents in Scotland with funeral costs.

“Most local authorities do not charge child burial and cremation fees but the picture across Scotland is a mixed one, as local authorities introduce adult burial and cremation charges at different ages across the country.

“We agree with COSLA that no family should have to pay to bury or cremate their child.

“I am therefore delighted to confirm this agreement between the Scottish Government and COSLA.”

Councillor Elena Whitham, the COSLA spokesperson for Community Wellbeing, said: “It is a truly awful to have to manage the burden of a funeral or cremation for a child.

“We are acutely aware that none of us plan for the financial costs because we don’t expect it to happen to our families. For some, any charges can lead to high cost borrowing and financial crisis.

“We are pleased to work together with the Scottish Government to ensure that all local authorities can fully commit to removing their charges for the burial or cremation of those aged under 18.”

Michael McGuire from Fort William, who was forced to return to work three days after the death of his baby son Kyle almost a decade ago because of the financial pressure of paying for the funeral, welcomed the announcement as a “special day”.

Mrl McGuire said: “I cannot describe how relieved as a bereaved parent this makes me feel. At a time of such harrowing pain, burial fees should be the last thing to worry about.

“I'm delighted that our Government has made this announcement and this will have a far reaching impact on families all over Scotland.

“For myself and all my friends that represent our children, this is a special day.”

