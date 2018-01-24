Chief Constable Phil Gormley faces fresh complaint

The leadership crisis at the top of Police Scotland took a fresh twist last night when it emerged a new complaint has been made against sidelined Chief Constable Phil Gormley.

The Scottish Police Federation has lodged the complaint with the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) amid claims of dishonesty at a key meeting.

Mr Gormley is already on special leave while four other probes are undertaken by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) into claims of bullying.

The issue will come under the spotlight at Holyrood today when former SPA chairman Andrew Flanagan and ex-chief executive John Foley appear before MSPs on the Public Audit committee.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson yesterday defended his handling of the turmoil at the new national police force.