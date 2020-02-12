Charity forced to remove Instagram post coaching children how to flirt with strangers after Derek Mackay scandal

A Scottish Government funded organisation has been forced to remove a controversial Instagram post which coached young people about how to contact strangers to flirt - just days after a government minister was forced to resign for such actions.

Young Scot, the national youth information and citizenship charity for 11-26 year olds, today posted an Instagram “story” about “the dos and don’ts of sliding into the DMs” - a step by step guide on how to privately direct message a stranger through the social media app.

It recommended liking or commenting on a photo or tweet - “don’t just appear out of nowhere” - and to “kick off things casually before moving to a private conversation”, mirroring the behaviour which former finance minister Derek Mackay carried out with a schoolboy which resulted in him resigning from government.

The Young Scot advice continues: “Kick off your DMs like you would a normal conversation. Don’t go straight into something overly sexual.” There is no advice on the post to young people concerned about strangers contacting them.

Scottish Labour’s Elaine Smith said: “The intention behind this campaign is right, but given the position the SNP have found themselves in over the last week, with the behaviour of their former finance secretary, the wording from a government agency could have been a bit more considerate.”

A spokesperson from Young Scot said: “Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we’re running a content series co-designed with young people on modern dating etiquette and online safety. We recognise that when viewed out of context, today’s Instagram post on direct messages is inappropriate. We removed the post immediately once this was highlighted.”