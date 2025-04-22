The Chancellor heads to the US this week

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Reeves has warned families are being “unsettled” by tariffs and vowed to “stand up for Britain’s national interest” as she heads to Washing DC.

The Chancellor is set to hold her first spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with G7, G20 and IMF counterparts about the changing global economy, where she will make the case for open trade that provides stability for businesses and security for working people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Agent Rachel Reeves knows the importance of health and safety (Picture: Jonathan Brady/WPA pool) | Getty Images

She is expected to speak with counterparts from all over the world about the prospect of a wider economic agreement to mitigate the impact of Mr Trump’s sweeping 10 per cent tariffs on all goods entering America. A 25 per cent levy on car imports also applies to the UK.

Ms Reeves is expected to hold discussions with finance ministers about the opportunities to strengthen economic ties with Britain, including members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Speaking ahead of the trip, she said: “The world has changed and we are in a new era of global trade. I am in no doubt that the imposition of tariffs will have a profound impact on the global economy and the economy at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images | Getty Images

“This changing world is unsettling for families, who are worried about the cost of living and businesses concerned about what tariffs will means for them. But our task as a government is not to be knocked off course or to take rash action which risks undermining people’s security.

“Instead, we must rise to meet the moment and I will always act to defend British interests as part of our Plan for Change. We need a world economy that provides stability and fairness for businesses wanting to invest and trade, more trade and global partnerships between nations with shared interests, and security for working people who want to get on with their lives.”

Talks with European finance ministers will also focus on going further and faster to increase defence spending and improve co-operation in response to continued Russian aggression and the invasion of Ukraine.

There has been speculation that Washington may press the UK to limit its dealings with China as part of trade talks.