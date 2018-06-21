Celebrity auction tonight to raise money for MND campaigner Gordon Aikman

I’m a Celebrity contestants to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research

Scotsman.com can exclusively reveal that contestants from I’m a Celebrity have donated items for an online auction held this evening to raise funds for MND research in memory of Gordon Aikman.

Dennis Wise has donated four tickets to watch a Chelsea home league match during the 2018/19 season and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo has donated a signed magnum of rose champagne.

An anonymous donor has given a Harry Potter first edition signed by JK Rowling, which has a minimum bid of £1,200.

A unique boomerang is also available in the silent auction for a minimum bid of £250. It was made in Australia and bought at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, and was signed by all 12 contestants when they came out of the jungle.

Jennie McAlpine has donated a personal behind the scenes tour of Coronation Street set which will be a live auction item this evening, 21st June 2018.

Other items in the online auction include a football trip to Barcelona worth £1,595, Scottish mini breaks, sporting memorabilia, exclusive dinners, paintings and signed books.

Gordon's Fightback Dinner will be held in honour of MND campaigner Gordon Aikman at Prestonfield this evening, Thursday 21st June 2018. The event will feature a live performance from Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross and the auction will be announced by Scottish Rugby Legends Doddie Weir and Scott Hastings. Gordon’s Fightback has so far raised more than £600,000 to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“It’s incredible to see so many stars get behind our efforts to fund a cure for MND. This online auction is your chance to get your hands on some real one-off items so get online, get bidding and get behind cutting edge MND research,” said Lawrence Cowan, the Chair of MND Scotland and bestman at Gordon Aikman’s wedding.

“Gordon and I talked a lot about bringing MND drug trials to Scotland. He died before he could see his dream become reality. For my best friend, and for everyone going through this horrible disease, I am determined that MND Scotland will bring clinical trials to this country. Events like the Gordon’s Fightback Dinner will help make it happen,” said Cowan.

“Gordon’s legacy is the incredible fundraising he did for MND research, and this event will help raise even more money to fund a cure for future generations,” Scottish Labour MSP Kezia Dugdale said.

“In the jungle there were hours to fill around the campfire where we all talked about the people who had inspired us in our lives, and I told everyone just how remarkable Gordon was. I’d like to thank the contestants for their generosity, and hope we can raise thousands of pounds in his memory,” she said.

There are full details of the Gordon's Fightback auction here.

