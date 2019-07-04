Campaign to release ADHD sufferer from Carstairs reaches halfway mark

A campaigning mother has raised almost half the money she needs to pay for an independent report into her son's detention at Carstairs hospital.

Tracey Gibbon, whose son Kyle has been held at the state psychiatric hospital for 10 years, has raised £1460 from public donations.

Kyle was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and housed with the criminally insane, where his mother alleges he has been subject to bullying from other patients and has suffered injuries whilst being restrained by staff.

The 54-year-old from Aberdeenshire said she was "eternally grateful" to the donors. She added: "I just hope we can now work towards a review for Kyle and that he will be home with me soon. It breaks my heart that he doesn’t have the freedom to call me when he is upset or visit his nieces and nephews, he has missed out on so much.

“The public’s reaction and support to his story has been overwhelming and very touching, my family and I really appreciate everything and we will continue to fight for Kyle to be released and cared for in the best way possible for his needs”.

The money raised - 48 per cent of the total needed - will now go towards payment for a specialist independent psychiatric report into Kyle’s treatment and detention.

Gary McIlravey, the solicitor acting on behalf of the Gibbon family, added: “The monies will be applied to payment for a specialist independent psychiatric report for Kyle to ascertain, firstly, whether the criteria for detention still apply and, secondly, if that is the case, whether the current treatment regime constitutes the least restrictive option for the provision of Kyle's care and treatment, all with a view to possible appeal thereafter.”

During her campaign Ms Gibbon has recounted how Kyle, now 31, had a difficult time since childhood, attending a psychiatric hospital in Aberdeen from his late teens. However when he missed treatment he ended up as a restricted patient.

“There was never any major incident and he didn’t have a criminal record before he went to Carstairs," she said. “He does now after he was convicted of assaulting a hospital staff member.”

This incident happened in 2016 while Kyle was being restrained and led to a Compulsion Order – compelling him to receive treatment – being placed on him at Lanark Sheriff Court.

Her campaign has been supported by Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett, who has raised the case with the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman and the Minister for Mental Health.

Mr Burnett has also called for a review into each case of an autistic patient detained in a medical institution, and has campaigned for a shift from hospitalisation to community-based support where appropriate.

Mr Burnett, added: “I would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and interest in Kyle’s case, this money will make a significant dent in the legal fees required for the review. Many people are outraged that this treatment continues to exist in the twenty-first century.

“I will continue to pursue a shift in policy and practice for treating and managing autism, through my role in the Scottish Parliament and campaigning with autistic people, their families and relevant charities.

“I look forward to conclusions on the review on Kyle’s sectioning, and the independent investigation currently being carried out by the SPSO."

The State Hospital has said it does not comment on individual patients.