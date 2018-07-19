Calls for Scotland to ban all lap dance clubs in country

Women’s groups have called for a national ban on lap-dancing clubs as Scottish Government plans to introduce a licencing scheme for sexual entertainment venues took a step forward.

The Scottish Government published its published its summary of responses into consultation regulating strip clubs and lap dancing bars.

READ MORE: Scottish Government tourism campaign accused of ‘pushing SNP message’

The Scottish Government has proposed a licensing scheme that will give individual local authorities the power to set the number of licences at nil. But Violence Against Women Partnerships (VAWP) say they are disappointed the Government has not gone further and introduced a ban across the country.

Yesterday’s document said VAWPs wanted Scotland to follow Iceland’s example and banning sexual entertainment venues across the board.

READ MORE: Let me tell naked truth of the lap dancing trade

VAWPs have been set up as multi-agency mechanism to deliver on Equally Safe: Scotland’s strategy for preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls.

The document said VAMPs expressed “disappointment that there was no national decision taken to set the number of sexual entertainment venues at nil (in line with that adopted in Iceland)”.

They also suggested the Scottish Government should work with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) to ensure each council passed a resolution to ensure there were zero venues.

COSLA said it supported the new licencing regime but also backed the Sottish Government’s Equally Safe campaign defined violence against women as including lap dancing and stripping as well as prostitution and human trafficking.

But sexual entertainment operators expressed concern that local authorities could pursue an effective ban in their areas.

They said the legislation, which is part of the Air Weapons and Licensing (Scotland) Act, was a “threat” to livelihoods. They were also concerned that the legislation did not provide for “grandfather rights”, whereby old rules can apply to existing cases, so that venues already in operation could continue doing business.