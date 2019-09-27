Call for the Islands’ Community Councils - We Need You!

Nominations are now being sought for the vacancies on the Community Councils across the Western Isles.

There are currently vacancies in each of the 30 Community Council areas.

Community Council - Number of Vacancies

North Lochs - 4; Pairc - 9; Kinloch - 7; North Harris - 5; Scalpay - 9; South Harris - 4; Berneray - 7; North Uist - 5; Benbecula - 12; Iochdar - 3; Bornish - 7; Lochboisdale - 9; Eriskay - 9; Northbay - 7; Castlebay - 5; Ness - 9;

Airidhantuim - 7; Barvas and Brue - 12; Shawbost - 2; Carloway - 9; Breasclete - 6; Bernera - 8; Uig - 7; Back - 8; Tong - 8; North Tolsta - 12; Laxdale - 10; Stornoway - 7; Sandwick - 9; Point - 6.To be eligible for election to a Community Council a person must be 16 or over and resident in and registered as a local government elector in the Community Council area to which election is being sought.

Each nominee for election must be supported by a proposer who must be resident within and registered as a local government elector in the Community Council area to which election is being sought.

Nomination papers may be obtained from the following addresses and should be delivered to the Returning Officer at one of the following addresses or by email to elections@cne-siar.gov.uk not later than 4pm on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

Council Offices, Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, HS1 2BW

Council Offices, Tarbert, Isle of Harris, HS3 3DF

Council Offices, Balivanich, Isle of Benbecula, HS7 5LA

Council Offices, Castlebay, Isle of Barra, HS9 5XD

Nomination papers are also available on the Comhairle’s website: https://www.cne-siar.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/community-council-elections/

Should more nominations than the remaining vacancies be received for any Community Council an election will be held.

Those nominated in the first round of nominations will not be subject to election as they are deemed to be appointed as Members of the Community Council.

A spokesperson said: “Community Councils enable activities which promote the well-being of their communities.

“Community Councils are the most local level of elected representation and can empower communities in realising their aims and aspirations.”