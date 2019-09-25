Call for Queen to abdicate following court ruling over Boris Johnson

Lothian Green MSP Andy Wightman has called for the Queen to step down following yesterday's landmark court ruling.

The politician took to social media to make a call for her to resign after the Supreme Court yesterday ruled Prime Minister Boris Johnson has broken the law by proroguing Parliament.

Mr Wightman said: "It is clear that Prime Minister (in advising), Royal Commissioners (in implementing) and Queen (in ordering) all acted unlawfully. All should resign."

In a historic assertion of the power of the courts and legislature over the executive, 11 judges rules that the Government's decision to suspend Parliament was "unlawful, void and of no effect".

Today, MPs will return to the benches of the House of Commons.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was asked on her views on the matter of the Queen's position on Sky News.

She said: "I think the issue here is the behaviour of the Prime Minister. The Queen was presented with the proposal as is the way of things, I understand.

"This is about the conduct and the behaviour of a Prime Minister who is, or should be, accountable to Parliament, and I think the focus today should be on that."