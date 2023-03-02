The Caledonian Sleeper is to be taken into public hands in June, transport minister has told MSPs.

The move confirms widespread expectation in the rail industry that the service would be nationalised, as revealed by The Scotsman on Saturday.

Ms Gilruth said her other option of a further contract to current franchisee Serco would not be appropriate.

She announced in October the 15-year franchise would end seven years early in June after rejecting Serco’s call for significantly increased funding for the remainder of the contract.

Serco launched a new fleet of Caledonian Sleeper trains in 2019

The minister said the service would be switched to a Scottish Government-owned “operator of last resort”, like the one which has run ScotRail since it was nationalised last April.

She said that would create a “stable platform for the provision of Sleeper services and staff”.

The overnight trains operate between Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Fort William, Inverness and London, serving 43 stations in Scotland.

Paul Tetlaw, rail spokesperson for sustainable transport campaigners Transform Scotland, had said before the announcement: “A nationalisation of the overnight train service presents the [Scottish] Government with an opportunity to act on climate and cut emissions from domestic aviation.

"In the event the Sleeper is switched to public hands, we expect to see the establishment of a close working relationship with ScotRail to maximise the ease of use of the rail network in Scotland. This, in turn, will help build passenger numbers which have so far failed to rise to pre-pandemic levels.

“Transform also expects the changeover to prompt investigations into alternative routes and destinations, such as Oban, as well as routing sleeper trains though Birmingham to help provide more journey opportunities and boost patronage.