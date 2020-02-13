Cabinet Reshuffle: Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith sacked

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has been sacked by Boris Johnson at the start of a cabinet reshuffle, despite securing a deal to end the three-year suspension of devolved government at Stormont.

Reports suggest that Mr Johnson felt blindsided by a commitment in the power-sharing compromise that meant British army veterans of the Troubles could be pursued for alleged abuses.

Mr Smith, who was appointed to the role in July 2019 after serving as Theresa May’s chief whip, tweeted: “Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to Boris Johnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country.

“The warmth and support from people across Northern Ireland has been incredible. Thank you so much.”