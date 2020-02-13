Cabinet reshuffle: Doesn't matter if you're good. You've got to be loyal - Analysis

When Boris Johnson entered Downing Street, he carried out the bloodiest, most ruthless reshuffle in memory that left the Conservative Party in no doubt: disloyalty would be punished.

The message today is the same. It’s just there weren’t that many bodies left to dispose of.

The Prime Minister’s second reshuffle is more limited than expected - figures like Liz Truss, Theresa Coffey and Ben Wallace have survived.

Wallace in particular is the exception that proves the rule. He was the most vocal opponent of giving Huawei a role in the UK’s 5G network, which Johnson eventually approved in spite of security concerns.

Everyone else who has stood up to the Prime Minister has gone. Julian Smith is the most high-profile casualty. As chief whip under Theresa May, Smith clashed with Johnson when he served as Foreign Secretary. And despite doing what three previous Northern Ireland Secretaries had failed to do - strike a deal to restore devolved power sharing - Smith was the first minister to be shown the door.

In reality, it was the result of the general election - which saw the DUP forced to the negotiating table after losing ground at Westminster - that did the most to break the deadlock; but Smith was well regarded.

Downing Street has briefed that Johnson felt blindsided by provisions of the power-sharing deal allowing British army veterans of the Troubles to be pursued for alleged abuses. It isn’t reasonable to believe that they were genuinely caught by surprise by such a sensitive detail; more that they didn’t expect it to continue to be a political headache after winning an 80-seat majority.

Smith’s sacking raises serious questions about the viability of the deal in the long term, and proves that being effective isn’t enough to keep your cabinet job.

Andrea Leadsom and Geoffrey Cox have also gone, having dared to stand up to the Prime Minister in cabinet meetings. As Cox points out archly in his resignation letter, his sacking comes just months after he introduced Johnson at his leadership campaign launch.

Discipline has been the watchword in a Downing Street dominated by the influence of Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s mercurial top adviser - the one person with license to speak his mind freely to Johnson and treat him as an equal.

Cummings’ authority has appeared to be eroded in recent weeks as big decisions on HS2 and Huawei went against him, and his micromanaging demands - knocking down walls to create a ‘NASA style’ bunker in Number 10 and banning special advisers from being bought lunch by journalists - grew ever more outlandish.

Today’s reshuffle will remind everyone on Whitehall: step out of line, and you’re gone.