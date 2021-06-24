British warship was acting legally in Russian military conflict, says Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a British warship was acting legally in international waters after a confrontation with the Russian military off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

By Michael Holden
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 12:52 pm
"I think it was wholly appropriate to use international waters," Mr Johnson told reporters. "The important point is that we don't recognise the Russian annexation of Crimea.

"These are Ukrainian waters and it was entirely right to use them to go from A to B."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets soldiers of the new Ranger Regiment during a visit to Aldershot Garrison in Hampshire. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Mr Johnson disagreed relations with Russia were at a historic low.

"I can remember times in my own lifetime when things have been far worse," he said. "All we're doing is upholding the rule of law."

Russia must take a different path for relations with Britain to improve, a spokesman for the Prime Minister separately said on Thursday, after Moscow accused London of spreading lies over a warship confrontation in the Black Sea.

"We support engagement with Russia in order to deliver tough messages and encourage a change in their behaviour ... we remain open to a different relationship, but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path," the spokesman told reporters.

Boris Johnson
