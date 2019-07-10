British Ambassador to United States resigns after Donald Trump criticism

The UK's Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, has resigned his post after being slammed by President Donald Trump over confidential comments leaked to a Sunday newspaper.

Sir Kim Darroch, who was not backed unequivocally by Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson in a televised debate last night, was branded a 'stupid guy' by Donald Trump, after comments he made within Whitehall found their way into the Mail on Sunday.

Sir Kim, who has worked in the diplomatic service for almost 40 years, said that he would resign ahead of his planned retirement to end 'speculation' over his role.

A number of senior Conservatives, including Mr Johnson - who is the odds-on favourite to become Prime Minister - have pointedly refused to confirm that they would keep the former Representative to the EU in the post he has held since January 2016.

Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary and Mr Johnson's rival for the leadership, challenged the former London Mayor in their only head-to-head debate to back Sir Kim, something the frontrunner failed to do.

President Trump branded Sir Kim 'wacky' and a 'stupid guy' in a series of tweets on Monday, hinting that the USA would no longer deal with the UK's man in Washington.

The Mail on Sunday reported the memos from Sir Kim, which described the Trump White House as 'inept' and 'dysfunctional'.

In a letter to Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the diplomat wrote: "Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador. I want to put an end to that speculation.

"The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.

"Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.